DANVILLE — The Danville boys tennis team lost a close 4-3 decision to St. Thomas More on Thursday.
Jayden Brown and Aiden Cox won in singles for the Vikings and teamed up in No. 1 doubles to win as well.
The Vikings will go to the Springfield Invitational on Saturday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Danville
St. Thomas More 4, Danville 3
Singles — Jayden Brown (D) def. Brandon Hood 6-1, 6-3. Aiden Cox (D) def. Cale Quirom 6-3, 7-5. Luc-Kengue Moukeke (STM) def. Cory Talbott 6-1, 6-1. Caleb Twohey (STM) def. Adrian Rivera 6-4, 7-5. Olivier Kalonga (STM) def. Camden O'Herron 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Brown-Cox def. Hood-Quirom 8-6. Thomas Corapi-Twohey def. Rivera-Talbott 8-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.