COVINGTON, Ind. – Covington High School tennis coach Terry Field has been named the State Coach of the Year for 2021 by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
The award, according to Field, was a surprise “because it usually goes to a coach at a big school,” but one that he was honored to receive.
Earlier this year he was named the District 5 coach of the year for 2021 by a vote of his peers and then the eight district COYs were reviewed by the Board of Directors of the IHSTeCA after which Field was declared the State award winner.
Field has coached boys’ tennis at Covington for 33 years (and girls’ tennis for 28) with 2021 being the most successful season in Trojan history.
His boys’ team became the first from a 1A-sized school to win a tennis regional in the 53 years that the IHSAA has held a one-class tennis tournament.
It was only the second time the Trojans had ever reached a regional final with the first one resulting in a loss in 1993 to West Lafayette.
After capturing the regional crown, Covington went on to win a semi-state title which earned them a match with Zionsville in the state tournament quarterfinal against a school with about nine times the enrollment.
“Getting to state is what every player wants,” Field said this past autumn. “We felt like were not only representing our school and our community but also all the small schools out there.”
The Trojans ended up falling to Zionsville, but as Field put it at the time, “We’ve proven we belong in the state tournament by winning our way into it.”
