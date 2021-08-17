COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team started the season with a 3-1 win over Terre Haute North on Tuesday.
Evan Norton and Calvin Springer each won in singles for the Trojans, while the doubles team of Nolan and Myles Potter got the win in doubles.
The Trojans will host Western Boone on Thursday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, Terre Haute North 1
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Mason Lubbehusen 6-1, 6-1. Calvin Springer (C) def. John Lee 6-1, 6-1. Gabriel Dunbar (THN) def. Jackson Kindell 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Reese Bradley-Mark Hankins 6-1, 6-2
Records — Covington 1-0 overall.
