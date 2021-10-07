TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — After last season, the Covington boys tennis team set a real high goal for this season.
Last year, we lost a tough 3-2 match in the sectional and at our banquet, we said that we were going to go high and said we want to win a regional," Covington coach Terry Field said. "They were able to accomplish that goal tonight."
The Trojans won their first-ever regional tennis title on Thursday with a 4-1 win over Northview.
"It was a great tournament for us," Field said. "We beat Terre Haute South in a great match on Tuesday where (Nolan and Myles Potter) won the deciding match for us and we played Northview an we put it all together to get the win. I am happy for our guys, because they were ready to play and they did well."
The Potters won their doubles match 6-0, 6-1 over Landon Carr and Andrew Cook, while Evan Norton beat Ethan DeHart 6-0, 6-0, Calvin Springer beat Christian Roembke 6-2, 6-1 and Urban Roarks beat Tucker Allen 6-1, 6-2.
"It was a good win and to win 4-1 is great," Field said. "It was the second championship we have every reached. The last time was in 1993 and we lost to West Lafayette 4-1. There are 260 or so schools and we are in the final 16, so to have that success is something to celebrate."
Field said there were always good teams in the history of the program, but they would always run into a team that was just above their level in a sectional or a regional.
"We always had some good teams, but then you run into a West Lafayette or recently we had the Terre Haute teams," Field said. "But this year we beat North and South in the regional. We have risen to the occasion to play these schools that has dominated us in the past."
Now the Trojans will take on Rushville in Saturday Semi-State match at noon Eastern Time at Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Ind. Field said that the team will be ready to make the most of this rare opportunity.
"We are playing our best tennis right now," Field said. "I don't know too much about them. All I know is that we will be there and we have a shot at going to state."
Also, Fountain Central's Carter Merryman and Brayden Prickett continues their seasons as the Mustangs' doubles team won the individual doubles sectionals title. The team will move on to regional action Oct. 16 at Fishers, Ind.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
IHSAA Regional Championship
At Terre Haute, Ind.
Covington 4, Northview 1
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Ethan DeHart 6-0, 6-0, Calvin Springer (C) def. Christian Roembke 6-2, 6-1, Urban Roarks (C) def. Tucker Allen 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Landon Carr-Andrew Cook 6-0, 6-1, Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader (NV) def. Jackson Kindell-Emmett Reynolds 6-2, 6-2.
