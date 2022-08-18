THORNTOWN, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team won all of its singles matches as the Trojans beat Western Boone 4-1.
Evan Norton, Urban Roarks and Emmett Reynolds each won in singles for the Trojans, while the team of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell won in doubles.
Covington will play in the West Vigo Viking Invitational on Saturday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Thorntown, Ind.
Covington 4, Western Boone 1
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Gavin Hawkins 6-4, 6-7 (9-11), 10-4. Urban Roarks (C) def. Brady Warmth 6-4, 6-1, Emmett Reynolds (C) def. Andrew Petro 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Myles Potter-Jackson Kindell (C) def. Daniel Talbott-Garrett Prickett 6-1, 6-1. Tyler Konz-John Rutherford (WB) def. Carson Schaeffer-Bieron Saliji 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Records — Covington 2-1 overall, Western Boone 1-1 overall
