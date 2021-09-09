ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team remained undefeated with a 4-1 win over Parke Heritage on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Evan Norton, Calvin Springer and Urban Roarks each won in singles for the Trojans, while the team of Nolan and Myles Potter won in doubles.
The Trojans are now 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the WRC after the win on Thursday and a 4-1 win over Seeger on Wednesday. In that match, Norton, Springer and Roarks each won in singles and the Potters won in doubles.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Rockville, Ind.
Covington 4, Parke Heritage 1
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Evan James 6-3, 6-4, Calvin Springer (C) def. Joel Gooch 6-3, 6-3. Urban Roarks (C) def. Mason Bowsher 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Max Dowd-Garrett McCalister 6-0, 6-1. Lewie Wood-Carson McCalister (PH) def. Jackson Kindell-Emmett Reynolds 6-1, 6-4.
Records — Covington 8-0 overall, 4-0 in Wabash River Conference. Parke Heritage 4-1
From Wednesday
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 4, Seeger 1
Singles —Evan Norton (C) def. Christian Holland 6-0, 6-0, Calvin Springer (C) def. Thomas Lemming 6-1, 6-1, Urban Roarks (C) def. Dylan Walters 6-2, 3-6, 10-3.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Drew Holland-Caleb Edwards 6-1, 6-0. Nick Turner-Kaiden Peterson (S) def. Jackson Kinvell-Emmett Reynolds 6-3, 6-3.
