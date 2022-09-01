COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team swept through Attica 5-0 on Thursday.
Evan Norton, Urban Roarks and Aiden Miller each had wins in singles action for the Trojans, while the doubles teams of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell and Carson Schaeffer and Emmett Reynolds each won by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 5, Attica 0
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Caiden Jefferies 6-0, 6-0. Urban Roarks (C) de. Noah Blankenship 6-1, 6-0. Aiden Miller (C) won by forfeit.
Doubles — Myles Potter-Jackson Kindell (C) def. Jake Garrett-Gage Greeson 6-0, 6-0. Carson Schaeffer-Emmett Reynolds (C) def. Drew Mandeville-Luke Blankenship 6-0, 6-0.
Records — Covington 8-2 overall, 3-1 in Wabash River Conference.
