VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Covington and Seeger boys tennis teams were able to advance to an IHSAA regional final on Thursday with semifinal wins.
The Trojans beat Benton Central 3-2 as Evan Norton and Calvin Springer each won in singles, while the team of Nolan and Myles Potter won in doubles.
The Patriots had an easier time as they swept Attica 5-0. Christian Holland, Thomas Lemming and Dylan Walters each won in singles, while the teams of Drew Holland and Caleb Edwards and Nicholas Turner and Kaiden Peterson won in doubles.
Both teams will face each other Friday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time in the final.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
IHSAA Sectional semifinal
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Covington 3, Benton Central 2
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Blake Buchanan 6-1, 6-3, Calvin Springer (C) def. Adrian Torres 6-4, 6-1, Logan Hardebeck (BC) def. Urban Roarks 6-2, 6-1
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Kolton Goodman-Baylon Holmes 6-1, 6-3. Ryan Foster-Tyler Klemme (BC) def. Jackson Kindell-Emmett Reynolds 6-2, 6-3.
Seeger 5, Attica 0
Singles — Christian Holland (S) def. Caiden Jefferies 6-0, 6-1. Thomas Lemming (S) def. Noah Blakenship 6-1, 6-1. Dylan Walters (S) won by forfeit.
Doubles — Drew Holland-Caleb Edwards (S) def. Jake Garrett-Elliott Rosswurm 6-0, 6-1. Nicholas Turner-Kaiden Peterson (S) def. Gage Greeson-Andrew Mandaville 6-0, 6-1.
