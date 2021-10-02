VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Covington boys tennis team coach Terry Field was looking for a good team win on Friday.
He got that and so much more as the Mustangs swept Seeger 5-0 to win an IHSAA sectional title at Fountain Central High School.
“It was a good team effort and a good team win for us and it is something the guys have work hard for,” Field said. “It has been a good year and we are pleased the guys can have that experience.”
Evan Norton beat Christian Holland 6-4, 6-4 for Covington, while Calvin Springer beat Thomas Lemming 6-0, 6-2 and Urban Roarks beat Dylan Walters 6-2, 2-6, 11-9 in singles.
In doubles, the team of Nolan and Myles Potter beat Drew Holland and Caleb Edwards 6-1, 6-0, while Jackson Kindell and Emmett Reynolds beat Nicholas Turner and Kaiden Peterson won 7-5, 3-6, 10-3.
“Our One doubles of Potter and Potter breezed though and had a good match. Calvin Springer in 2 singles played really well and Christian Holland for Seeger had a great match,” Field said. “I was pleased with Urban Roarks because he played a super tie-breaker to win and our No. 2 doubles team also did a great job also won a super tie-breaker.”
The Trojans are 13-0 after the win with the Potters also being undefeated for the year after being undefeated last season
“Their play have been solid and they have been solid all year. They have played together since their sophomore year and last year, they were undefeated and were not able to play in the regionals because of Covid,” Field said. “They are an exciting team and we think they can go a long way, but we want to see what we can do as a team because we set our goals high and they have been a mainstay at 1 doubles.”
Covington was coming off a tight, 3-2 semifinal against Benton Central. It was the second 3-2 win over the Bison in a week.
“They did play us tough and we got great experience in No. 1 and No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles and we were happy to have that,” Field said. “As we go on in the series, we are going to need No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles winning for us and today’s match showed that can happen and it is a big encouragement for us.”
The Trojans will play Terre Haute South in regional action at Crawfordsville, Ind. on Tuesday. Field said that the team could make some noise there if they play like they did on Friday.
“We feel with the teams that are in the regional, with Terre Haute South, Parke Heritage and the winner of Northview and Greencastle, we feel that we have an excellent shot to win the regional,” Field said. The shot is there and it is just a matter of us playing at the top of our game., We are excited to be there and compete at that level.
“I think we progressed as a team through the year, but we said to the team that every game has to better than the last one, so we have to play better on Tuesday and I feel that we can do that.”
