CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team moved on to an IHSAA regional final on Tuesday with an 3-2 win over Terre Haute South.
The doubles team of Nolan Potter and Myles Potter broke the tie with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over Walker Forsythe and Jonathan Stadler to remain unbeaten for the season.
Evan Norton and Calvin Springer each had singles wins for the Trojans, who are 14-0 for the season and will face Northview on Wednesday for the title at 5 p.m. EST.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
IHSAA Sectional Semifinal
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Covington 3, Terre Haute South 2
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Raqhav Bakshi 6-1, 6-1, Calvin Springer (C) def. Conner Hatch 6-3, 6-0, Valshanty Manenpalli (THS) def. Urban Roarks 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Walker Forsythe-Jonathan Stadley 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Carter Ellis-Andrew Swaby (THS) def. Jackson Kindell-Emmett Reynolds 6-1, 6-3 .
Records — Covington 14-0 overall.
