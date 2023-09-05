COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team did not have enough to beat North Montgomery in a 3-2 loss on Tuesday.
Urban Roarks and Carson Schaeffer each won in singles for the Trojans, who are 2-6 and will play at Parke Heritage on Thursday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
North Montgomery 3, Covington 2
Singles — Urban Roarks (C) def. Alex Chapman 6-0, 6-1. Carson Schaeffer (C) def. Beckett Marti 6-2, 7-5. Cade Cole (NM) def. Luke Holycross 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles — McCoy-Utterback (NM) def. Brody Goodrich-Grissom Cope, 6-0, 6-2. Elliott-Biddle (NM) def. Ben Stewart-Nathan Webster 6-3, 6-1.
Records — Covington 2-6 overall
