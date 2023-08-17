COVINGTON, Ind. — After the first two scheduled matches were cancelled, the Covington boys tennis team finally got the season started on Thursday.
The Trojans could not get the win, however, with a 5-0 loss to Western Boone.
Covington will travel to the West Vigo Invite on Saturday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Western Boone 5, Covington 0
Singles — Hawkins (WB) def. Urban Roarks 6-2, 6-1. Warmouth (WB) def. Carson Schaeffer 7-5, 6-2, Rutherford (WB) def. Luke Holycross 6-0, 6-2
Doubles — Knox-Petro (WB) def. Grissom Cope-Goodrich 6-0, 6-0. Prickett-Mitchell (WB) def. Stewart-Webster 6-1, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.