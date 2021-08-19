COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team swept through the singles matches to beat Western Boone 4-1 on Thursday.
Evan Norton, Calvin Springer and Urban Roarks each won for the Trojans, while the doubles team of Nolan and Myles Potter won by a 6-0, 6-0 score.
The Trojans are now 2-0 for the season.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 4, Western Boone 1
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Gavin Hawkins 6-3, 6-3, Calvin Springer (C) def. Brady Warmoth 6-0, 6-1, Urban Roarks (C) def. Daniel Talbott 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Wyatt Dickey-Garrett Prickett 6-0, 6-0. Lucas O'Brien-Andrew Petro (WB) def. Peyt Shumaker-Carson Schaeffer 6-2, 6-1.
Records — Covington 2-0 overall.
