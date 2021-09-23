ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team ended the regular season 11-0 as they got past Parke Heritage 3-2 on Thursday.
Evan Norton and Calvin Springer won in singles for the Trojans, while the team of Nolan Potter and Myles Potter won in doubles.
Covington will compete in the Wabash River Conference tournament starting on Saturday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Rockville, Ind.
Covington 3, Parke Heritage 2
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Evan James 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0, Calvin Springer (C) def. Joel Gooch 6-2, 6-3, Mason Bowsher (PH) def. Urban Roarks 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5).
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Max Dowd-Garrett McCalister 6-1, 6-0. Lewie Woody-Carson McCalister (PH) def. Emmett Reynolds-Peyt Shumaker, 6-3, 6-2
Records — Covington 11-0 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.