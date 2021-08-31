COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team remained undefeated with a 3-2 win over Fountain Central on Tuesday.
Evan Norton and Calvin Springer won in singles for the Trojans, while the team of Nolan and Myles Potter won in doubles.
Gabe McCollum won in singles for the Mustangs, while the team of Noah Armstrong and Wes Jackson won in doubles.
The Trojans are 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Wabash River Conference and Fountain Central drops to 2-2 and 0-1.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, Fountain Central 2
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-1, 6-1, Calvin Springer (C) def. Brayden Prickett 6-2, 6-2, Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Urban Roarks 6-4, 6-7 (7-3), 6-2.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Carter Merryman-Koby Wolf 6-0, 6-1. Noah Armstrong-West Jackson (FC) def. Jackson Kindell-Emmett Reynolds 6-3, 6-4.
Records — Covington 6-0 overall, 2-0 in Wabash River Conference. Fountain Central 2-2, 0-1.
