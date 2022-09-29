VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Covington and Fountain Central boys tennis teams will face off on Friday in an IHSAA sectional title match after wins in semifinal play on Thursday.
The Trojans beat Benton Central 4-1 after losing 3-2 to the Bison 10 days earlier. Evan Norton and Urban Roarks each won in singles for Covington, while the teams of Jackson Kindell and Myles Potter and Carson Schaeffer and Bieron Saliji won in doubles.
The Mustangs got past Seeger 3-2. The doubles teams of Lukas Miller and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Brayden Prickett won for Fountain Central, while Noah Armstrong won in singles. Thomas Lemming and Christian Holland won in singles for the Patriots.
The teams will play each other on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
IHSAA Sectional
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Covington 4, Benton Central 1
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Logan Hardebeck 6-0, 6-2. Urban Roarks (C) def. Adrian Torres 6-4, 6-1. Baylon Holmes (BC) def. Emmett Reynolds 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles — Jackson Kindell-Myles Potter (C) def. Ryan Foster-Tyler Klemme. Carson Schaeffer-Bieron Saliji (C) def. Caleb Gobel-Carson Goodman 6-1, 6-4.
Records — Covington 11-3 overall.
IHSAA Sectional
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Seeger 2
Singles — Thomas Lemming (S) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-3, 6-2. Christian Holland (S) def. Gabe McCollum 6-3, 6-2. Noah Armstrong (FC) def. Kaiden Peterson 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles — Lukas Miller-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Caleb Edwards-Dylan Walters 7-5, 4-6, 7-5. Wes Jackson-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Peyton Reynolds-Kyle Swank 6-3, 6-1.
Records — Fountain Central 13-1 overall, Seeger 6-10 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.