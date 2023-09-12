COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team lost to Southmont 3-2 on Tuesday.
Urban Roarks and Carson Schaeffer won in singles for the Trojans, who are 2-8 and will host Benton Central on Monday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Southmont 3, Covington 2
Singles — Urban Roarks (C) def. Gavin Downey 6-1, 6-1. Carson Schaeffer (C) def. Colton Cory 6-4, 6-4. Caden Allen (SM) def. Luke Holycross 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles — McCutcheon-McGaughey (SM) def. Grissom Cope-Brody Goodrich 6-0, 6-0. Harden-Garcia (SM) def. Ben Stewart-Nathan Webster 6-2, 6-1.
Records — Covington 2-8 overall.
