CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team lost a close regional semifinal match 3-2 against Owen Valley on Tuesday.
Evan Norton got the win in singles for the Trojans, while the team of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell won in doubles.
Even though the Trojans' season is over with a 12-4 record, Norton and Potter and Kindell will still continue. Norton (21-4) will play in the individual sectional on Wednesday, while Potter and Kindell (23-1) will play in sectional action on Thursday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
IHSAA Regional Semifinal
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Owen Valley 3, Covington 2
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Rhet Heckman 6-3, 6-0. Caleb Bixler (OV) def. Urban Roarks 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 7-5, Kolton Jackson (OV) def. Emmett Reynolds 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Myles Potter-Jackson Kindell (C) def. Kage Brown-George Krisoff 4-6 ,6-0, 6-3. Cason Robertson-Carlos Trevino (OV) def. Carson Schaeffer-Bieron Saliji 6-2, 6-0.
Records —Covington 12-4 overall.
