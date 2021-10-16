GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team’s journey ended on Friday, but the fact they ended it at state is the major victory.
The Trojans lost 5-0 to Zionsville in the IHSAA quarterfinals at the DePauw University Indoor Tennis Center.
“They were a very good team, their No. 1 singles player is one of the best in the state and their No. 1 doubles teams did well against (Myles and Nolan Potter),” Covington coach Terry Field said. “The best match for us was Calvin Springer, who lost in three sets and he played the best match of the year. It was a great run and great experience and I wished we would have went farther, but I am happy with how far we did go.”
Springer lost to Steven Barva 4-6, 7-5, 10-7, while Evan Norton lost to Cole Chappell 6-0, 6-1 and Urban Roarks lost to Peyton Guider 6-0, 6-0.
The Potters lost 6-2, 6-3 to Ryan Betz and William Cramer and Emmett Reynolds and Jackson Kindell lost to Jonah Everson and Emerson Holifield 6-0, 6-2.
The season was still the culmination of overachieving for Covington, who went far above their goal for the season.
“Our goals was to win the regional,” Field said. “We got through the sectional and the regional and when we beat Rushville, we achieved a goal that all kids want and that is play in the state tournament.”
With Covington having the smallest number of students of the eight teams in the tournament, Field said it is a win for small schools.
“We were focused on the one-on-one or two-on-two, so it didn’t make a difference for us as far as playing,” Field said. “Now when you think back at things and to see a small school play with bigger schools in quite an accomplishment. Small schools do not get an opportunity like this that often, so that is a rarity in that part.”
The Trojans return five players next season with Nolan Potter and Springer graduating.
We will have Evan Norton and Myles Potter back and those are two players you can build the rest of the team on,” Field said. “We will have our No. 2 doubles team and Urban Roarks will be back. We have five guys coming back, but we will have to work harder.”
The quarterfinals were set for Center Grove High School, but rains moved it to DePauw and Field said it was good for the players and members of the town who made the trip to cheer for them.
“We are happy to play there,” Field said. “Some of our players played indoors and they like it a lot and it is a nice place to play. We had great fan support with the community and fellow students and that has encouraged us all season.”
The rest of the state meet will be today at Carmel High School. Zionsville will face Jasper, while Columbus North will face Carmel in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Eastern Time and the title match will be at 2 p.m.
