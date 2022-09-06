CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team won all of its singles matches to beat North Montgomery 4-1.
Evan Norton, Urban Roarks and Emmett Reynolds won in singles for the Trojans, while the doubles team of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell also won.
The Trojans are 9-2 overall.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Covington 4, North Montgomery 1
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Owen Utterback 6-0, 6-0. Urban Roarks (C) def. Hayden Turner 6-2, 6-0. Emmett Reynolds (C) def. Alex Chapman 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Myles Potter-Jackson Kindell (C) def. Brookes Walters-Beckett Martin 6-0, 6-0. Haze Kashon-Nate McCoy (NM) def. Carson Schaeffer-Aiden Miller 6-0, 6-4.
Records — Covington 9-2 overall.
