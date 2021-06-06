DANVILLE — Schlarman Academy freshman Charles Ludwig won a pair of sectional matches on Friday to earn a spot in next week's IHSA Class 1A state tournament.
Ludwig wound up finishing fourth in singles at the IHSA Class 1A Danville High Sectional on Saturday.
On Friday, Ludwig defeated Lalit Gurrapu of Champaign Central 6-2, 6-2, along with Ashton Fifield of Charleston 6-2, 6-2 to reach the semifinals and secure his berth in the state tournament.
On Saturday, Ludwig lost Lucas Wood of Urbana University High, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals and Ludwig lost to Bill Layton of Urbana, 6-2, 6-0 in the third-place match.
Champaign Centennial won the sectional title with Urbana University High finishing second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.