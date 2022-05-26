DANVILLE — Two years ago, Jayden Brown was dealing with not even playing his sophomore season.
But now in his senior season, Brown is making the most of it, especially the last few weeks.
After taking third in sectional action last weekend at the Danville Tennis Center, Brown starts IHSA Class 1A state action today in Schaumburg High School.
“He picked a good time at the end of the season and his career because he is going to Wisconsin, but he is not playing tennis,” Danville head coach Mark Bacys said. “He has been playing the best tennis of the year since the Big 12 Tournament and it has been great.”
Brown had a tough Friday in the sectionals, winning his first match 7-5, 7-5 and his second match 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 to qualify for the state tournament.
“Luckily I was the fourth seed in sectionals, so I only had to win two matches to qualify, but Friday was brutal with the wind and heat,” Brown said. “In the second match, I won the first set, he won the second set and somewhere in between the sets I hit a switch. I had a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in between the second and third set and it was exactly what I needed.”
Brown had to deal with his sophomore season finishing before it began because of Covid and also a change of coach to Bacys.
“Coach Bacys stepped in and he’s helped me in the last couple of years in finding my self and finding my game,” Brown said. “He is pretty good at tennis too, so he knows exactly what I have been going through, He has been a great model for me.
“Last year, we had four people on the team and it was tough because we had to forfeit games because we didn’t have enough people to play. Luckily, me and the guys from last year pulled some others together for this year’s team and having six people as a whole really helps and I push them to improve their game but they keep me accountable for my play. Between the seasons, I didn’t play as much as I liked. But the times I did play, I know I had to push myself. The goal for this season was to not be the best, but to be the best that I can be.”
“We came in with the guys coming off the covid year and they were not sure about playing because it was late in the year, but Jayden and the guys came out and they righted the ship and got some more players,” Bacys said. “For Jayden to go from his freshman year, when he was close to qualifying to now has been great.”
Brown started his career by looking up to his brother, Travis Brown, who also played tennis at Danville.
“My brother is 9-10 years older than me. He started and I was like ‘Oh, I want to do this too,’” Brown said. “I have played here (at the DTC) since I was five and it is a very good community, everyone loves each other.
“I would like to thank everyone like Adam Holes and everyone at the Tennis Center, Coach Bacys, Coach (Troy) Stimac, everyone on the team and everyone that pushed me.”
Today, Brown will take on Rockford Christian’s Finley Buelte, who is rated No. 2 in the tournament.
“Apparently he is the No. 2 player in the state. Once you get to that level, everyone is top tier and you never know who is going to come out on top because they have all worked and persevered,” Brown said. “I don’t think the matchups will determine everything. I think it will all come down to having a good mental state and that can get you the win.”
“The goal was to qualify. Now the goal after that is to win enough to move on to the next day and once we get to Friday, we try to go to Saturday,” Bacys said. “It is better than looking at it like that compared to the grandness of the tournament.”
