CHAMPAIGN — The Danville High School boys swim team was part of a triangular meet on Tuesday with Mahomet-Seymour and host Champaign Central.
The Vikings were third in the meet with Anthony Faulkner providing the major highlights with a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle (50.79 seconds) and took second in the 50 freestyle (23.66).
PREP BOYS SWIMMING
At Champaign
Team scores — 1. Champaign Central 158, 2. Mahomet-Seymour 100, 3. Danville 31.
Individual results
Diving — 1. Avi Rhodes (Central)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Mahomet-Seymour 1:50.44, 5. Danville (Anthony Wright, Anthony Faulkner, Michael Harmon, Alexander Ritchie), 2:16.40
200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Central 1:42.95, 4. Danville (Evan Vredenburgh, Harmon, Ritchie, Faulkner), 1:58.41
400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Central, 3:50.81
200 freestyle — 1. Jonathan Smith (Central), 2:12.82
200 individual medley — 1. Aron Varga (MS), 2:13.27
50 freestyle — 1. Aidan Williams (Central) 22.73, 2. Faulkner 23.66
100 butterfly — 1. Joshua Lee (Central) 58.09, 5. Anthony Wright (D) 1:36.56
100 freestyle — 1. Faulkner 50.79
500 freestyle — 1. Owen Kerns (MS) 5:27.23
100 backstroke — 1. Nolan Miller (Central) 54.48
100 breaststroke — 1. Miller 1:05.98
