COVINGTON, Ind. – The Covington boys’ soccer team hosted Danville and came away with a 5-0 win over the Vikings.
The Trojans scored four of their goals in a first half that pleased coach Brad Lewsader while Danville coach Ron Sillings liked what he saw in the second period of the game.
Covington took a 1-0 lead with less than six minutes gone in the contest as Bradley Lewsader found the back of the net thanks to a feed from junior Kolten Haymaker who would go on to score the next three Trojan goals on the night.
The Danville defense played aggressively all game with Braiden Wilson and Eric Bryant often cutting in front of Covington players to tackle the ball away, repeatedly frustrating the forwards for the Trojans.
Haymaker scored his first goal for Covington with about seven minutes gone in the game off an assist by Cole McClain. He got another one about the 20-minute mark thanks to a pass from Jackson Frieze.
Haymaker completed his hat trick just over two minutes later when Bradley Lewsader crossed him the ball for a 4-0 lead going into halftime.
The Vikings used a backup keeper in the first half as Sillings wanted to protect regular goalie Isaiah Patton, who had been injured in their previous game.
After seeing that Patton was suffering no ill effects after playing the first half at left back, Sillings put him in goal in the second half where he had several noteworthy saves including stopping one of two penalty kicks that he faced.
The Danville defense stiffened in the second half as Tim Long and Matthew Sherman hustled to make it hard for Covington to attack with any degree of success.
The Trojans did add one more goal on a penalty kick by Karver Fye with fifteen minutes gone in the second half as his shot just eluded the fingertips of Patton.
Covington got another PK later in the contest, but Patton did not dive for it, instead, holding his ground in the middle of the goal to catch the kick for another save.
The Covington coaches gave the team mixed marks on the game, saying that getting five goals was good, but that the team had other chances that they should have finished.
“It was sloppy,” Brad Lewsader said. “We got the ball up the field and then turned it over too much.”
He went on to say, “We did some good things out there. We fixed some things we got wrong earlier [in the season], but we’ve got some kids, especially the young ones, who are not quite where they need to be.”
Lewsader said his team’s defense improved in this game over previous ones, particularly the play of the back four who combined well with the midfielders to give Covington control of the center of the field.
Sillings said his team got better as the game went on, wanting to focus on what happened after halftime.
“I’m looking at that second half as a 0-0 game for us,” he said, given that the one goal was a PK. “I like defense and we kept them from scoring.”
He continued, “We are a young team and still learning how to play this game. Going against a team like this [Covington] will be one where we’ll learn things.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
