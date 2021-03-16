DANVILLE — The Danville boys soccer team could not find the goal on Tuesday as they lost to Bloomington 5-0.
The Vikings, who were down 3-0 at halftime, are 0-2 and will face Peoria Richwoods on Thursday.
Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: March 17, 2021 @ 6:03 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Edith M. Miethe, 85, of Georgetown, IL left this life to be with her Lord on March 12, 2021 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home, Danville. She was born on December 7, 1935, in Georgetown to Russell and Helen {Wilkerson} Long. She was united in marriage to Raymond R. Miethe in Georgetown on August…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.