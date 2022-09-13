OAKWOOD — Joshua Ruch set a school record on Tuesday with his 10th shutout of the season as the Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-0.
Ruch had seven saves in goal for the Comets and broke his own record of nine from last season.
On offense, Reef Pacot had two goals, Grant Powell had a goal and two assists, Jacob Pricer and Saul Carrillo each had one goal and Macen Phillips, Ty Smoot and Brody Taflinger each had one assist.
Kaleb Such had nine saves in goal for the Blue Devils.
PREP SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0
BHRA`0`0`—`0
Oakwood/SF`4`1`—`5
First half
OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Grant Powell).
OSF — Jacob Pricer (Powell)
OSF — Saul Carrillo (assist Macen Phillips)
OSF — Powell (assist Ty Smoot)
Second half
OSF — Pacot (assist Brody Taflinger)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — BHRA 7, OSF 14. Keeper saves — BHRA: Kaleb Such 9; OSF: Joshua Ruch 7
Records — OSF 11-2-1 overall, 6-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
