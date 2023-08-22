FITHIAN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team started the season in style on Tuesday with a 9-0 win over Schlarman Academy.
Ethan Merritt had three goals in the first half for the Comets, while Brody Taflinger had two goals, Macen Phillips and Derek Drews each had a goal and an assist and Connor Smith and Cooper Myers each had one goal. Ty Smooth had three assists and Saul Carrillo had one assist.
Jakop Rupp and Grant Brewer did not face a shot to get the shutout for OSF. Wyatt Wallen had five saves and Jack Barber had eight saves for the Hilltoppers.
PREP SOCCER
At Fithian
Oakwood/Salt Fork 9, Schlarman Academy 0
Schlarman`0`0`—`0
Oakwood/SF`7`2`—`9
First half
OSF — Brody Taflinger (assist Macen Phillips)
OSF — Phillips
OSF — Connor Smith (assist Ty Smoot)
OSF — Taflinger
OSF — Ethan Merritt (assist Derek Drews)
OSF — Merritt (PK)
OSF — Merritt (assist Saul Carrillo)
Second half
OSF — Cooper Myers (assist Smoot)
OSF — Drews (assist Smoot)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Schlarman Academy 0, OSF 23. Keeper saves — SA: Jack Barber 8, Wyatt Wallen 5; SA: Jakob Rupp 0, Grant Brewer 0
