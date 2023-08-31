Oakwood logo

FITHIAN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team were able to cruise to a 2-0 win over Iroquois West on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.

Brody Taflinger and Thomas Wells each had a goal and assist for the Comets, while Jakob Rupp did not have to see a shot on goal to get the shutout.

The Comets are 3-2 and 2-2 in the VVC and will take on Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville on Tuesday.

PREP SOCCER

At Oakwood

Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Iroquois West 0

Iroquois West`0`0`—`0

Oakwood/SF`1`1`—`2

First half

OSF — Brody Taflinger (assist Thomas Wells)

Second half

OSF — Wells (assist Taflinger)

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Iroquois West 0, OSF: 19. Keeper saves — IW: Angel Andrade 9, Ben Hack 8; OSF: Jakob Rupp 0

Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 3-2 overall, 2-2 in Vermilion Valley Conference.

