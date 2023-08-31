FITHIAN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team were able to cruise to a 2-0 win over Iroquois West on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Brody Taflinger and Thomas Wells each had a goal and assist for the Comets, while Jakob Rupp did not have to see a shot on goal to get the shutout.
The Comets are 3-2 and 2-2 in the VVC and will take on Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville on Tuesday.
PREP SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Iroquois West 0
Iroquois West`0`0`—`0
Oakwood/SF`1`1`—`2
First half
OSF — Brody Taflinger (assist Thomas Wells)
Second half
OSF — Wells (assist Taflinger)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Iroquois West 0, OSF: 19. Keeper saves — IW: Angel Andrade 9, Ben Hack 8; OSF: Jakob Rupp 0
Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 3-2 overall, 2-2 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
