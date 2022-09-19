OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team cruised to an easy 11-0 win over Iroquois West on Saturday.
Joshua Ruch had three saves in goal to get his 21st career shutout for the Comets, breaking current assistant coach Landon Turner's record set in 2014.
Jacob Pricer, Saul Carrillo and Ty Smoot each had two goals for the Comets, while Grant Powell had a goal and four assists, Derek Drews, Reef Pacot, Zane Trimmell and Ruch each had one goal, Brody Taflinger had four assists and Macen Phillipos and Ethan Merritt each had one assist.
The Comets are 13-2-2 and 8-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
