GILMAN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team made the most of its trip to Iroquois West with a 3-0 win on Thursday.
Grant Powell had two goals and a assist for the Comets, while Ty Smooth had a goal and a assist and Macen Phillips had a assist.
Joshua Ruch had a save in goal for OSF, who is 4-1-1 overall and 4-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Gilman
Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Iroquois West 0
Oakwood/SF`2`1`—`3
Iroquois West`0`0`—`0
First half
OSF — Grant Powell (assist Macen Phillips)
OSF — Ty Smoot (assist Powell)
Second half
OSF — Powell (assist Smoot)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — OSF 20, IW: 1. Keeper saves — OSF: Joshua Ruch 1; IW: Chris Andrade 15
Records — OSF 4-1-1 overall, 4-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
