GILMAN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team made the most of its trip to Iroquois West with a 3-0 win on Thursday.

Grant Powell had two goals and a assist for the Comets, while Ty Smooth had a goal and a assist and Macen Phillips had a assist.

Joshua Ruch had a save in goal for OSF, who is 4-1-1 overall and 4-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

At Gilman

Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Iroquois West 0

Oakwood/SF`2`1`—`3

Iroquois West`0`0`—`0

First half

OSF — Grant Powell (assist Macen Phillips)

OSF — Ty Smoot (assist Powell)

Second half

OSF — Powell (assist Smoot)

Game statistics

Shots on goal — OSF 20, IW: 1. Keeper saves — OSF: Joshua Ruch 1; IW: Chris Andrade 15

Records — OSF 4-1-1 overall, 4-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.

