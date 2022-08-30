HOOPESTON — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team made some history and picked up a big win on Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Hoopeston Area.
Grant Powell had two goals and hit his 44th career goal, breaking Brady Tevebaugh's record that was set in the spring 2021 season.
Brody Taflinger had a goal and two assists, while Joshua Ruch had six saves in goal for the Comets, who is 3-1-1 overall and 3-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Owen Root had 12 saves in goal for Hoopeston Area, who is 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will play St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Hoopeston
Oakwood/Salt Fork 3,Hoopeston Area 0
Oak/SF`1`2`—`3
Hoopeston`0`0`—`0
First half
OSF — Grant Powell (assist Brody Taflinger)
Second half
OSF — Taflinger
OSF — Powell (assist Taflinger)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Hoopeston Area 6, OSF 15. Keeper saves — OSF: Joshua Ruch 6; HA: Owen Root 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.