OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team were tied 1-1 with Monticello on Monday, but the Sages would score two goals in the second half to get a 3-1 win.
Reef Pacot had the lone goal for the Comets on a assist from Grant Powell.
Joshua Ruch had five saves for OSF, who is 2-1-1.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Oakwood
Monticello 3, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1
Monticello`1`2`—`3
Oakwood/SF`1`0`—`1
First half
M — Biniam Linehart (PK)
OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Grant Powell)
Second half
M — Levi Stephens
M — Lienhart
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Monticello 8, OSF 6. Keeper saves — M: Evan Henrard 5; OSF: Joshua Ruch
Records — OSF 2-1-1 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.