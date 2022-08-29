Oakwood logo

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team were tied 1-1 with Monticello on Monday, but the Sages would score two goals in the second half to get a 3-1 win.

Reef Pacot had the lone goal for the Comets on a assist from Grant Powell.

Joshua Ruch had five saves for OSF, who is 2-1-1.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

At Oakwood

Monticello 3, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1

Monticello`1`2`—`3

Oakwood/SF`1`0`—`1

First half

M — Biniam Linehart (PK)

OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Grant Powell)

Second half

M — Levi Stephens

M — Lienhart

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Monticello 8, OSF 6. Keeper saves — M: Evan Henrard 5; OSF: Joshua Ruch

Records — OSF 2-1-1 overall.

