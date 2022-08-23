DANVILLE — After getting a tie with St. Joseph-Ogden on Monday, the Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team took all of its frustrations out on Schlarman Academy in a 8-0 win on Tuesday.
Macen Phillips had two goals for the Comets, while Grant Powell had a goal and two assists, Saul Carrillo, Brody Taflinger and Ty Smoot each had a goal and a assist, Jacob Pricer had a goal and Reef Pacot had an assist.
Joshua Ruch had one save to get the shutout for OSF, who is 1-0-1.
Ace Sumila had eight saves in goal for the Hilltoppers, while Anthony Dye had six saves.
