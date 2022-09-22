OAKWOOD — Nothing was going to stop the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team from winning the Vermilion Valley Conference title on Thursday, especially Hoopeston Area.
While the Cornjerkers scored the first goal of the game, the Comets scored the rest in a 7-1 win to take the VVC title outright for the first tine in program history.
Cameron Zorns scored the first goal of the game for Hoopeston Area on a assist from Talan Gredy-Nelson 30 minutes into the first half, but Brody Taflinger and Reef Pacot scored to give the Comets a 2-1 halftime lead.
In the second half, Pacot, Jacob Pricer, Grant Powell, Saul Carrillo and Daniel Betzwiser each scored goals. Taflinger and Powell each had two assist, while Pacot and Ty Smoot each had one assist.
Joshua Ruch had two saves in goal for the Comets, who are 15-3-2 and 10-0 in the VVC. Owen Root had five saves while Dylan Judy had one for the Cornjerkers.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Hoopeston Area 1
Hoopeston`1`0`—`1
Oakwood/SF`2`5`—`7
First half
HA — Cameron Zorns (assist Talan Gredy-Nelson)
OSF — Brody Taflinger (assist Reef Pacot)
OSF — Pacot (assist Grant Powell).
Second half
OSF — Pacot (assist Taflinger)
OSF — Jacob Pricer (assist Powell)
OSF — Powell (assist Ty Smoot)
OSF — Saul Carrillo
OSF — Daniel Betzwiser (assist Taflinger)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — HA 3, OSF: 13. Keeper saves — HA: Owen Root 5, Dylan Judy; OSF: Joshua Ruch 2
Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 15-3-2 overall, 1-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference
