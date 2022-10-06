ROSSVILLE — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team ended regular season play on Thursday with a 6-1 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Ty Smooth had two goals and an assist for the Comets, while Brody Taflinger had two goals, Reef Pacot and Tucker Pesek each had one goal, Ethan Merritt and Macen Phillips each had two assists and Grant Powell had an assist.
Joshua Ruch had four saves in goal for the Comets, who are 19-4-2 and finish 12-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will play Judah Christian on Saturday in regional play.
Evan Cole scored the lone goal, while Brady Coon had 16 saves for the Blue Devils, who will play St. Anne on Saturday.
PREP SOCCER
At Rossville
Oakwood/Salt Fork 6,Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1
Oakwood/SF`2`4`—`6
BHRA`0`1`—`1
First half
OSF — Ty Smoot (assist Grant Powell)
OSF — Brody Taflinger (Assist Ty Smoot)
Second half
OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Macen Phillips)
OSF — Tucker Pesek (assist Phillips)
BHRA — Evan Cole
OSF — Taflinger (assist Ethan Merritt)
OSF — Smoot (assist Merritt)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — BHRA 5, OSF 25. Keeper saves — BHRA: Brady Coon 16; OSF: Joshua Ruch 4
