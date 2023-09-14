DANVILLE — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team scored early and often in getting a 9-0 win over Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
Ethan Merritt had three goals for the Comets, while Brody Taflinger and Macen Phillips each had a goal and three assists, Thomas Wells had a goal and a assist, Jacob Pricer, Thomas Wells, Cooper McRae and Saul Carrillo each had one goal and Cooper Myers had an assist.
Grant Brewer did not face a shot in goal to get the win for the Comets, who are 6-6-1 and 5-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Wyatt Wallen had 14 saves in goal for the Hilltoppers.
