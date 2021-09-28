Oakwood logo

GILMAN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team made the most of their trip to Iroquois West on Tuesday with a 5-0 win.

Grant Powell had two goals and an assist for the Comets, while Reef Pacot and Joe Lashuay each had a goal and a assist and Brody Taflinger had a goal.

Josh Ruch had 12 saves in goal for OSF, who are 11-7.

PREP SOCCER

At Gilman

Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Iroquois West 0

Oakwood/SF`3`2`—`5

Iroquois West`0`0`—`0

First half

OSF — Joe Lashuay (PK).

OSF — Brody Taflinger

OSF — Grant Powell (assist Reef Pacot)

Second half

OSF — Powell (assist Lashuay)

OSF — Pacot (assist Powell)

Game statistics

Shots on goal — OSF 10, IW: 12. Keeper saves — OSF: Josh Ruch; IW: Chris Andrade 5

Records — OSF 11-7.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you