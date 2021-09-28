GILMAN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team made the most of their trip to Iroquois West on Tuesday with a 5-0 win.
Grant Powell had two goals and an assist for the Comets, while Reef Pacot and Joe Lashuay each had a goal and a assist and Brody Taflinger had a goal.
Josh Ruch had 12 saves in goal for OSF, who are 11-7.
PREP SOCCER
At Gilman
Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Iroquois West 0
Oakwood/SF`3`2`—`5
Iroquois West`0`0`—`0
First half
OSF — Joe Lashuay (PK).
OSF — Brody Taflinger
OSF — Grant Powell (assist Reef Pacot)
Second half
OSF — Powell (assist Lashuay)
OSF — Pacot (assist Powell)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — OSF 10, IW: 12. Keeper saves — OSF: Josh Ruch; IW: Chris Andrade 5
Records — OSF 11-7.
