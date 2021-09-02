OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team shut out Iroquois West 2-0 on Thursday.
Joe Lashuay and Reef Pacot each had a goal for the Comets, while Brody Taflinger and Grant Powell each had a assist.
Josh Ruch had 10 saves in goal for Oakwood/Salt Fork, who are 3-3-0 overall.
PREP SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Iroquois West 0
Iroquois West`0`0`—`0
Oakwood/SF`1`1`—`2
First half
OSF — Joe Lashuay (assist Brody Taflinger)
Second half
OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Grant Powell)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Iroquois West 10, Oakwood/Salt Fork 8. Keeper saves — IW: Tony Espinosa 6; OSF: Josh Ruch 10
Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 3-3-0.
