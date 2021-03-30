Oakwood logo

GEORGETOWN — Brady Tevebaugh had two goals with four assists as the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team shut out Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 7-0.

Grant Powell had two goals and two assists for the Comets, while Sam Howie had two goals and Nathan Wright added a goal.

Aaron Dean had four saves in goal for the Oakwood/SF, who is 5-1.

Chance Bays had six saves in goal for the Buffaloes, who drop to 1-5.

PREP SOCCER

At Georgetown

Oakwood/Salt Fork 7. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0

OSF`3`4`—`7

GRFW`0`0`—`0

First half

OSF — Brady Tevebaugh (assist Grant Powell)

OSF — Powell (assist Tevebaugh)

OSF — Powell

Second half

OSF — Sam Howie (assist Tevebaugh)

OSF — Howie (assist Tevebaugh)

OSF — Nathan Wright (assist Tevebaugh)

OSF — Tevebaugh (assist Powell)

Game statistics

Shots on goal — GRFW 4, OSF 13. Keeper saves — GRFW: Chance Bays 6; OSF: Aaron Dean 4

Records — OSF 5-1 overall, GRFW 1-5 overall.

