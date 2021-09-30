Oakwood logo

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team shut out Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3-0 on Thursday.

Brody Taflinger, Reef Pacot and Joe Lashuay each had a goal and an assist for the Comets, while Josh Ruch had six saves in goal.

Eli Davis had 14 saves in goal for the Buffaloes.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

At Oakwood

Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0

Geo-RF/Westville`0`0`—`0

Oakwood/SF`2`1`—`3

First half

OSF — Brody Taflinger (assist Reef Pacot)

OSF — Pacot (assist Joe Lashuay)

Second half

OSF — Lashuay (assist Taflinger)

Game statistics

Shots on goal — GRFW 6, OSF 17. Keeper saves — GRFW: Eli Davis 14; OSF: Josh Ruch 6

Records — OSF 12-7 overall.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you