GEORGETOWN — Grant Powell had three goals as the Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3-0 on Tuesday.

Reef Pacot and Brody Taflinger each had an assist for the Comets, while Josh Ruch had two saves in goal.

Wes Curry had 10 saves in goal for the Buffaloes.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

At Georgetown

Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0

Oakwood/SF`1`2`—`3

GRF/Westville`0`0`—`0

First half

OSF — Grant Powell (assist Reef Pacot)

Second half

OSF — Powell (assist Brody Taflinger)

OSF — Powell

Game statistics

Shots on goal — OSF 13, GRFW 2. Keeper saves — OSF: Josh Ruch; GRFW: Wes Curry 10

Records — OSF 5-3-0 overall.

