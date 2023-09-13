BISMARCK — After a tough showing at the Cornjerker Classic, the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team started the week on Tuesday with a 7-0 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Ethan Merritt had three goals for the Comets, including the only two goals in the first half. Trevor McCall had a goal and an assist, Aidan O'Brien and Jacob Pricer each had one goal, Macen Phillips had four assists, while Cooper Myers, Ty smoot and Cooper McCrae each had one assist.
Jakob Rupp had four saves in goal for the Comets, who are 5-5-1 overall and 4-2 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
Utah Thomas had 12 saves in goal for the Blue Devils.
