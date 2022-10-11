Oakwood logo

CHAMPAIGN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team's season ended with a 5-3 loss to Urbana University High on Tuesday in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.

Ethan Merritt had two goals for the Comets, while Reef Pacot had a goal and Brody Taflinger, Macen Phillips and Ty Smoot each had one assist.

Joshua Ruch had 10 saves in goal for OSF, who ends the season at 20-5-2.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Regional Semifinal

At Champaign

Urbana University High 5, Oakwood/Salt Fork 3

U. University`2`3`—`5

Oakwood/SF`1`2`—`3

First half

OSF — Ethan Merritt (assist Brody Taflinger)

UH — Teo Chemla (assist Benjamin Chang)

UH — Chemla (assist Noah La Nave)

Second half

UH — Chemla (PK)

UH — La Nave (assist John Brownridge)

OSF —  Reef Pacot (assist Macen Phillips)

UH — La Nave

OSF — Merritt (assist Ty Smoot)

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Urbana University 14, Oakwood/SF 10. Keeper saves — UH: Arjun Kala 6; OSF: Joshua Ruch 10

Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 20-5-21.

Tags

Trending Video