CHAMPAIGN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team's season ended with a 5-3 loss to Urbana University High on Tuesday in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.
Ethan Merritt had two goals for the Comets, while Reef Pacot had a goal and Brody Taflinger, Macen Phillips and Ty Smoot each had one assist.
Joshua Ruch had 10 saves in goal for OSF, who ends the season at 20-5-2.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
IHSA Class 1A Regional Semifinal
At Champaign
Urbana University High 5, Oakwood/Salt Fork 3
U. University`2`3`—`5
Oakwood/SF`1`2`—`3
First half
OSF — Ethan Merritt (assist Brody Taflinger)
UH — Teo Chemla (assist Benjamin Chang)
UH — Chemla (assist Noah La Nave)
Second half
UH — Chemla (PK)
UH — La Nave (assist John Brownridge)
OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Macen Phillips)
UH — La Nave
OSF — Merritt (assist Ty Smoot)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Urbana University 14, Oakwood/SF 10. Keeper saves — UH: Arjun Kala 6; OSF: Joshua Ruch 10
Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 20-5-21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.