OAKWOOD — Sam Howie had three goals as the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team beat Hoopeston Area 3-1 on Tuesday.

Reef Pacot had two assists for the Comets, while Brady Tevebaugh had an assists and Aaron Dean had four saves.

Ben Brown had the lone goal for the Cornjerkers, while Derek Drayer had 11 saves in goal.

The Storm are 3-1 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday, while the Cornjerkers will play Schlarman Academy on Thursday.

PREP SOCCER

At Oakwood

Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Hoopeston Area 1

Hoopeston`0`1`—`1

Oakwood/SF`1`2`—`3

First half

OSF — Sam Howie (assist Reef Pacot).

Second half

OSF — Howie (assist Brady Tevebaugh)

HA — Ben Brown

OSF — Howie (assist Pacot)

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Hoopeston Area 5, Oakwood/Salt Fork 12. Keeper saves — HA: Derek Drayer 11; OSF: Aaron Dean 4

