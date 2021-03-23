OAKWOOD — Sam Howie had three goals as the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team beat Hoopeston Area 3-1 on Tuesday.
Reef Pacot had two assists for the Comets, while Brady Tevebaugh had an assists and Aaron Dean had four saves.
Ben Brown had the lone goal for the Cornjerkers, while Derek Drayer had 11 saves in goal.
The Storm are 3-1 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday, while the Cornjerkers will play Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
PREP SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Hoopeston Area 1
Hoopeston`0`1`—`1
Oakwood/SF`1`2`—`3
First half
OSF — Sam Howie (assist Reef Pacot).
Second half
OSF — Howie (assist Brady Tevebaugh)
HA — Ben Brown
OSF — Howie (assist Pacot)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Hoopeston Area 5, Oakwood/Salt Fork 12. Keeper saves — HA: Derek Drayer 11; OSF: Aaron Dean 4
