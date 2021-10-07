OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team defeated Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-1 on Thursday in a shortened game.
Joe Lashuay had two goals for the Comets, while Grant Powell, Macen Phillips and Reef Pacot each had a goal and Carlie Thompson, Jacob Taflinger and Saul Carrillo each had an assist.
Josh Ruch had two saves in goal for Oakwood/SF, who are 16-7 after the game was called 15 minutes into the second half because of lightning.
Liam Oxendine had a penalty kick goal for the Blue Devils, while Garrett Huls had eight saves.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1
BHRA`0`1`—`1
Oakwood/SF`4`1`—`5
First half
OSF — Joe Lashuay (assist Carlie Thompson)
OSF — Lashuay (assist Jacob Taflinger)
OSF — Grant Powell (assist Saul Carrillo)
OSF — Macen Phillips
Second half
BHRA — Liam Oxendine (PK)
OSF — Reef Pacot
Game statistics
Shots on goal — BHRA 3, OSF 13. Keeper saves — BHRA: Garrett Huls 8; OSF: Josh Ruch 2
Records — OSF 16-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.