OAKWOOD — After scoring 14 goals on Monday, the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team scored significantly less in a 2-2 tie with Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday.
Reef Pacot and Grant Powell each had a goal for the Comets, while Aaron Dean had five saves in goal.
OSF is 8-1-1- for the season and will face Schlarman on Thursday.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2
Fisher/GCMS`1`1`—`2
Oakwood/SF`1`1`—`2
First half
FGCMS — Alex Minion (assist Seth Barnes)
OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Brady Tevebaugh)
Second half
FGCMS — Seth Kollross (assist Barnes).
OSF — Grant Powell
Game statistics
Shots on goal — FGCMS 7, OSF 9. Keeper saves — FGCMS: Parker Rollins 9; OSF: Aaron Dean 5
Records — OSF 8-1-1.
