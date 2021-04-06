SF Logo

OAKWOOD — After scoring 14 goals on Monday, the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team scored significantly less in a 2-2 tie with Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday.

Reef Pacot and Grant Powell each had a goal for the Comets, while Aaron Dean had five saves in goal.

OSF is 8-1-1- for the season and will face Schlarman on Thursday.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

At Oakwood

Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2

Fisher/GCMS`1`1`—`2

Oakwood/SF`1`1`—`2

First half

FGCMS — Alex Minion (assist Seth Barnes)

OSF — Reef Pacot (assist Brady Tevebaugh)

Second half

FGCMS — Seth Kollross (assist Barnes).

OSF — Grant Powell

Game statistics

Shots on goal — FGCMS 7, OSF 9. Keeper saves — FGCMS: Parker Rollins 9; OSF: Aaron Dean 5

Records — OSF 8-1-1.

