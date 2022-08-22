ST. JOSEPH — The Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team stated the season with a match against St. Joseph-Ogden on Monday.
The Spartans scored in the first and had a 1-0 halftime lead, but the Comets would score in the second as both teams settled for a 1-1 tie.
Grant Powell scored the goal for the Comets with Reef Pacot getting the assist.
Joshua Ruch had three saves in goal for OSF, who will travel to Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At St. Joseph
Oakwood/Salt Fork 1, St. Joseph-Ogden 1
Oakwood/SF`0`1`—`1
St. Joe-Ogden`1`0`—`1
First half
SJO — Ryker Lockhart (assist Spenser Wilson)
Second half
OSF — Grant Powell (assist Reef Pacot)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, St. Joseph-Ogden 4. Keeper saves — OSF: Joshua Ruch 3; SJO: Hunter Ketchum 6.
Records — OSF 0-0-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.