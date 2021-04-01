TOLONO — Sam Howie and Brady Tevebaugh each had three goals as the Salt Fork/Oakwood boys soccer tam beat Unity 7-2 on Thursday.
Joe Lashuay had a goal for the Comets, while Howie, Grant Powell, Tiffany Paris and Reef Pacot each had an assist and Aaron Dean had three saves in goal.
The Comets improve to 6-1 for the season.
PREP SOCCER
At Tolono
Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Unity 2
Oakwood/SF`4`3`—`7
Unity`0`2`—`4
First half
OSF — Brady Tevebaugh (assist Sam Howie)
OSF — Joe Lashuay (PK)
OSF — Howie (assist Grant Powell)
OSF — Howie (assist Tiffany Paris
Second half
OSF — Howie (Free Kick)
OSF — Tevebaugh
Unity — Andrew Miller (PK)
OSF — Tevebaugh (assist Reef Pacot)
Unity — Miller
Game statistics
Shots on goal — OSF 27, Unity 5. Keeper saves — OSF: Aaron Dean 3; U: Liam Alt 19
