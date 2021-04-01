Oakwood logo

TOLONO — Sam Howie and Brady Tevebaugh each had three goals as the Salt Fork/Oakwood boys soccer tam beat Unity 7-2 on Thursday.

Joe Lashuay had a goal for the Comets, while Howie, Grant Powell, Tiffany Paris and Reef Pacot each had an assist and Aaron Dean had three saves in goal.

The Comets improve to 6-1 for the season.

PREP SOCCER

At Tolono

Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Unity 2

Oakwood/SF`4`3`—`7

Unity`0`2`—`4

First half

OSF — Brady Tevebaugh (assist Sam Howie)

OSF — Joe Lashuay (PK)

OSF — Howie (assist Grant Powell)

OSF — Howie (assist Tiffany Paris

Second half

OSF — Howie (Free Kick)

OSF — Tevebaugh

Unity — Andrew Miller (PK)

OSF — Tevebaugh (assist Reef Pacot)

Unity — Miller

Game statistics

Shots on goal — OSF 27, Unity 5. Keeper saves — OSF: Aaron Dean 3; U: Liam Alt 19

 

