OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team made the most of 20 shots on goal as they beat Unity 7-0 on Wednesday.

Ethan Merritt and Macen Phillips each had two goals for the Comets, while Reef Pacot had a goal and two assists, Dylan Diaz had a goal and Grant Powell had three assists.

Saul Carrillo had one save in goal to get the shutout for OSF, who is 15-7.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

At Oakwood

Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Unity 0

Unity`0`1`—`1

Oakwood/SF`3`4`—`7

First half

OSF — Ethan Merritt (assist Reef Pacot)

OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Pacot)

OSF — Merritt

Second half

OSF — Phillips (assist Grant Powell)

OSF — Robby Wright (assist Powell)

OSF — Pacot (assist Powell)

OSF — Dylan Diaz

Game statistics

Shots on goal — Unity 1, OSF 20. Keeper saves — U: Cole Saunders 13; OSF: Saul Carrillo 1

Records — OSF 15-7 overall

