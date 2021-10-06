OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team made the most of 20 shots on goal as they beat Unity 7-0 on Wednesday.
Ethan Merritt and Macen Phillips each had two goals for the Comets, while Reef Pacot had a goal and two assists, Dylan Diaz had a goal and Grant Powell had three assists.
Saul Carrillo had one save in goal to get the shutout for OSF, who is 15-7.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Oakwood
Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Unity 0
Unity`0`1`—`1
Oakwood/SF`3`4`—`7
First half
OSF — Ethan Merritt (assist Reef Pacot)
OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Pacot)
OSF — Merritt
Second half
OSF — Phillips (assist Grant Powell)
OSF — Robby Wright (assist Powell)
OSF — Pacot (assist Powell)
OSF — Dylan Diaz
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Unity 1, OSF 20. Keeper saves — U: Cole Saunders 13; OSF: Saul Carrillo 1
Records — OSF 15-7 overall
