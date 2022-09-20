Oakwood logo

WATSEKA — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team cruised to a 7-0 win over Watseka on Tuesday.

Macen Phillips had three goals for the Comets, while Saul Carrillo had two goals and an assist, Ty Smoot and Brody Taflinger each had one goal and Reef Pacot, Grant Powell and Thomas Wells each had one assist.

Joshua Ruch did not face a shot to get the shutout win for the Comets, who are 14-3-2 overall and 9-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.

PREP SOCCER

At Watseka

Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Watseka 0

Oakwood/SF`5`2`—`7

Watseka`0`0`—`0

First half

OSF — Saul Carrillo

OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Reef Pacot)

OSF — Phillips

OSF — Phillips (assist Carrillo)

OSF — Carrillo

Second half

OSF — Ty Smoot (assist Grant Powell)

OSF — Brody Taflinger (assist Thomas Wells)

Game statistics

Shots on goal — OSF: 21, W: 0. Keeper saves — OSF: Joshua Ruch 0; W: Haven Maple 14

Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 14-3-2 overall, 9-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.

