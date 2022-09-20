WATSEKA — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team cruised to a 7-0 win over Watseka on Tuesday.
Macen Phillips had three goals for the Comets, while Saul Carrillo had two goals and an assist, Ty Smoot and Brody Taflinger each had one goal and Reef Pacot, Grant Powell and Thomas Wells each had one assist.
Joshua Ruch did not face a shot to get the shutout win for the Comets, who are 14-3-2 overall and 9-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
PREP SOCCER
At Watseka
Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Watseka 0
Oakwood/SF`5`2`—`7
Watseka`0`0`—`0
First half
OSF — Saul Carrillo
OSF — Macen Phillips (assist Reef Pacot)
OSF — Phillips
OSF — Phillips (assist Carrillo)
OSF — Carrillo
Second half
OSF — Ty Smoot (assist Grant Powell)
OSF — Brody Taflinger (assist Thomas Wells)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — OSF: 21, W: 0. Keeper saves — OSF: Joshua Ruch 0; W: Haven Maple 14
Records — Oakwood/Salt Fork 14-3-2 overall, 9-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
